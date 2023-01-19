New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,701 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.64. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,446,407.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,330 shares of company stock worth $48,409,344. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.