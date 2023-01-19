New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,574 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,141,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 135,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.89. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.19.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

