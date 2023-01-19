New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

