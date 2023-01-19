New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

