EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

