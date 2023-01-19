New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of TMP stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.12). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $129,477.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,758.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.