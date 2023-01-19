Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.