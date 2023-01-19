New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,697 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEO opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

