New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 645 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.