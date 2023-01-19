Comerica Bank Has $2.23 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 330,030 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,390,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

