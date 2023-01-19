Comerica Bank Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

