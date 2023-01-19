Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

