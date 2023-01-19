First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $12.79 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

