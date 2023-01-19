Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Chemours worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chemours by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 543,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chemours by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 492,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chemours by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

