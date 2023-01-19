Comerica Bank Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

