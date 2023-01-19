Comerica Bank Has $2.34 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 168.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 75.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

