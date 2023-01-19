Comerica Bank Sells 629 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $249.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

