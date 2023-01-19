Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.27 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

