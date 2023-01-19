Comerica Bank Buys 881 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Spire worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.97 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

