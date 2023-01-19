Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $11,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $406.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

