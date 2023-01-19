Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) COO Douglas Edward Jones Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neogen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

