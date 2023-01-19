SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 12,875 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 12,875 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $45,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,456,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,056.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES opened at $3.52 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SES AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

