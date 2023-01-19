Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 501.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

