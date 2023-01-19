Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Purchases 3,900 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$20,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,749,236 shares in the company, valued at C$72,870,950.80.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Morguard Corporation acquired 400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$2,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 61,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$323,925.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$21,630.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,245.62.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Morguard Corporation purchased 27,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$143,648.73.

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.39 on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$346.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.15.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

