Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Edward Smolyansky sold 1,883 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $12,616.10.

On Monday, November 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

LWAY stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Further Reading

