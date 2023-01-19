Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan Sells 4,133 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $920.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Zuora by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 87,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

