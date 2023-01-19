FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sean Hunkler Sells 6,380 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $17,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Hunkler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Sean Hunkler sold 53,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $136,981.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $304.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

