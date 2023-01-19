Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $194.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

