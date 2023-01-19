Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider James (Jim) Simpson Purchases 112,362 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 112,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$21,348.78 ($14,825.54).
Peel Mining Stock Performance
About Peel Mining
Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.
