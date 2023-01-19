Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £991.53 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £991.53 ($1,209.92).

Mandy Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mandy Clements purchased 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,208.86).

Personal Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:PNL opened at GBX 477.57 ($5.83) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 478.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,892.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,545.16. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 465.50 ($5.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 506 ($6.17).

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

About Personal Assets Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

(Get Rating)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.