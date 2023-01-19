Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

TSM opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $135.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.