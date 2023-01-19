Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,737 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,869,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after buying an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,519,000 after buying an additional 318,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 678,909 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

