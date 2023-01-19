Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,537 shares of company stock worth $18,053,265. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

