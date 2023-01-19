Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,346 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after buying an additional 91,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,248,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $179.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $243.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.