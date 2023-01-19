Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

