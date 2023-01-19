Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,900 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after buying an additional 230,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 215,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $9,141,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PWV opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

