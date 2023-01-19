Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

