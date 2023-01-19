Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings Sells 3,691 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $20,263.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.17. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

