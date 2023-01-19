Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 1,200 Shares

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $14,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,483,291 shares in the company, valued at $190,444,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $522.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 82.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

