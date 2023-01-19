Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 854 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72.

On Friday, December 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $61,929.07.

On Friday, December 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $109,115.59.

Wayfair Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of W stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $164.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

