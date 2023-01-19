Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.75, for a total transaction of 15,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,705,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.57, for a total transaction of 15,140.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.39, for a total transaction of 14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.88, for a total transaction of 13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.14, for a total transaction of 12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.43, for a total transaction of 10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total transaction of 11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total transaction of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total transaction of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total transaction of 9,380.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.82 and a fifty-two week high of 15.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

