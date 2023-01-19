Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Director Barth Edward Whitham Sells 5,500 Shares

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$22,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,308,584.74.

Barth Edward Whitham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Barth Edward Whitham sold 1,700 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$6,715.00.

ESI opened at C$3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.17.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4659714 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

