Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Director Mark Joseph Nelson Sells 9,422 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $10,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,549.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Local Bounti Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of LOCL opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Local Bounti Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 857.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 76.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 927,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Local Bounti by 101.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Local Bounti by 1,075.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Local Bounti by 562.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
