2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Philip D. Gregory Sells 1,076 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $11,437.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,876.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Stock Down 4.9 %

TSVT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $369.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

