Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 12,813 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Utz Brands worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 226.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,868,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,658 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 206.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,037 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,580,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 32,495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 485,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 484,180 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,237,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,237,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $574,119. Corporate insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Utz Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.39 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.31%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

