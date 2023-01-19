American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

