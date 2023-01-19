Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,380.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,313.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,242.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

