Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 164,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,377 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

