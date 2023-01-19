Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 723 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $914,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $89.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

