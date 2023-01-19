Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

